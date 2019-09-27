 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Naked truth: Woman STRIPS TO NOTHING in Walmart to prove she didn’t steal (VIDEO)

Published time: 27 Sep, 2019 02:07
©  Reuters / Kamil Krzaczynski
A woman accused of shoplifting at a Walmart in Mexico City took drastic measures to prove her innocence, stripping stark naked in the middle of the supermarket as a stunned security guard looked on.

In a video of the incident, filmed at the Tepeyac Walmart branch in Mexico City earlier this week, a security guard can be seen approaching a woman apparently suspected of theft as she neared the store’s exit. Her reaction once she was stopped, however, left the watchman speechless.

The woman first peels off her skirt and begins to proceed toward the exit, but, perhaps unsatisfied her guilt was yet assuaged, soon turned around to remove her shirt as well. Now fully nude, she stormed off, clothes in hand.

The birthday-suited shopper’s identity remains unknown, though she appears to have been allowed to leave the premises after the impromptu peep show.

Similar bizarre sights are nothing new for Walmart. In July, security cameras caught a Pennsylvania woman relieving herself into a bin of potatoes at a Walmart in the town of West Mifflin. The woman, who is visibly intoxicated in the footage, was charged with open lewdness, public drunkenness, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct for the deed, and became a viral sensation to boot.

In another case of compelled supermarket nudity this week, a British man, Steve Whitehurst, was forced to expose himself to security guards after they spotted a mysterious “bulge” in his pants. He hadn’t stolen anything.

“I can’t help the way I’m made,” Whitehurst told the Sun.

