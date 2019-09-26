Maduro gives Simon Bolivar’s SWORD to Putin, hits Red Square, hails cooperation with Russia (VIDEOS)

After an ‘extraordinary workday’ with Russian President Vladimir Putin that saw him presenting a replica of Simon Bolivar’s saber to the Russian leader, Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro took the time to enjoy the iconic Moscow landmark.

A video posted on Maduro’s official Twitter account shows the Venezuelan president and his entourage braving the Moscow chill and taking a stroll in the heart of the Russian capital, the Red Square, on Wednesday night.

I send a greeting filled with success to the Venezuelan people from Moscow, for the extraordinary workday with Pres. Putin. We ratify the strategic cooperation map to culminate victorious 2019 and ensure prosperity of future years. A hug! pic.twitter.com/r5dGpj2LAP — Nicolás Maduro (@maduro_en) September 25, 2019

In the video, Maduro sends greetings to the Venezuelans and announces the ratification of a strategic cooperation map with Russia “to culminate victorious 2019 and ensure prosperity of future years.”

The updated cooperation framework was ironed out during the bilateral meeting at the Kremlin earlier in the day. In the meeting that featured high-ranking Venezuelan and Russian officials, Putin noted that he was “glad” to be able “to continue… direct personal contacts” with Maduro.

Despite the “difficult situation” in the Venezuelan economy, throttled by the layers of crippling US economic sanctions, the Russia-Venezuela trade grew some 10 percent in the recent months, Putin said, adding that the increase is due to mutual exports, including agricultural products.

In addition to farm products shipped from Russia to Venezuela, “essential” in the time of food shortages, Moscow also supplies medicine, having recently delivered 1.5 million doses of the influenza vaccine, Putin said.

The highlight of the meeting was the gift-giving ceremony, which saw Maduro giving Putin a replica of the saber used by Simon Bolivar, leader of the independence movement in the early 19th century that saw much of South America liberated from Spanish rule.

Durante la reunión con el Presidente Vladimir Putin en el Kremlin, le entregué la réplica del sable que usó el Libertador Simón Bolívar en la Batalla de Carabobo, en agradecimiento a su respaldo a Venezuela, y por su respeto a la soberanía y autodeterminación de los pueblos. pic.twitter.com/2S9VOZOx1c — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) September 25, 2019

Maduro said that the saber was modelled after one that Bolivar used in the 1821 Battle of Carabobo, a key moment in the Venezuelan War of independence, and was given to Putin “in gratitude for his support for Venezuela, and his respect to the sovereignty and self-determination of peoples.”

It was the first meeting of the two leaders since the US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself “interim president” of Venezuela in January. Putin and Maduro had met the month before, in December 2018, when Caracas and Moscow signed some $5 billion worth of contracts related to oil production.

It has been reported that this time Russian companies have agreed to invest up to $1 billion for mining projects in Venezuela. In total, Russia has invested about $4 billion in the Venezuelan economy, according to Putin.

