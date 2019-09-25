China not interested in playing ‘Game of Thrones’ with Washington, Beijing says

China isn’t looking to reenact ‘Game of Thrones’ with the United States, Beijing’s foreign minister has stated, adding that it seeks respectful relations – and not power struggles – on the world stage.

In a speech on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York, Wang Yi made it clear that his country would not acquiesce to economic and political pressure from Washington. He stressed, however, that Beijing is not vying to replace the United States as a world power.

China has no intention to play the Game of Thrones on the world stage. For now and for the foreseeable future, the United States is and will still be the strongest country in the world

The Chinese diplomat claimed that “seeking hegemony is not in our DNA,” and said mutual respect for territorial sovereignty should serve as a starting point for rebooting US-China relations.

“We hope the US will be consistent in its words and actions,” Wang noted.

The two countries have locked horns over an escalating trade war, rising tensions in South China Sea, and weeks of unrest in Hong Kong. Beijing has repeatedly accused Washington of providing direct and indirect support to anti-China protesters in the semi-autonomous territory. Washington has denied the accusation, even though prominent Hong Kong activists were photographed meeting with a senior US diplomat.

