 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

China not interested in playing ‘Game of Thrones’ with Washington, Beijing says

Published time: 25 Sep, 2019 13:54 Edited time: 25 Sep, 2019 14:04
Get short URL
China not interested in playing ‘Game of Thrones’ with Washington, Beijing says
People walk past a large replica of the iron throne before the premiere of the final season of "Game of Thrones" at Radio City Music Hall in New York, U.S., April 3, 2019. © REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
China isn’t looking to reenact ‘Game of Thrones’ with the United States, Beijing’s foreign minister has stated, adding that it seeks respectful relations – and not power struggles – on the world stage.

In a speech on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York, Wang Yi made it clear that his country would not acquiesce to economic and political pressure from Washington. He stressed, however, that Beijing is not vying to replace the United States as a world power.

China has no intention to play the Game of Thrones on the world stage. For now and for the foreseeable future, the United States is and will still be the strongest country in the world

The Chinese diplomat claimed that “seeking hegemony is not in our DNA,” and said mutual respect for territorial sovereignty should serve as a starting point for rebooting US-China relations.

Also on rt.com Good will gesture or ‘desperate aggressive behavior’? Boom Bust on Trump’s trade war with China

“We hope the US will be consistent in its words and actions,” Wang noted.

The two countries have locked horns over an escalating trade war, rising tensions in South China Sea, and weeks of unrest in Hong Kong. Beijing has repeatedly accused Washington of providing direct and indirect support to anti-China protesters in the semi-autonomous territory. Washington has denied the accusation, even though prominent Hong Kong activists were photographed meeting with a senior US diplomat.

Also on rt.com Hong Kong protesters ransack mall, clash in street battles with police (VIDEOS)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies