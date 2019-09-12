 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeBusiness News

Good will gesture or ‘desperate aggressive behavior’? Boom Bust on Trump’s trade war with China

Published time: 12 Sep, 2019 14:48
Get short URL
Good will gesture or ‘desperate aggressive behavior’? Boom Bust on Trump’s trade war with China
US President Donald Trump with China's President Xi Jinping © Reuters / Damir Sagolj
US President Donald Trump has postponed by two weeks the implementation of the latest round of tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods. He called his move a ‘gesture of good will.’

The move followed Beijing’s exemption of 16 types of US-made goods from additional tariffs.Professor Richard Wolff tells Boom Bust that it is just a pattern of how Trump “exaggerates and attacks.” The Chinese “take their time, wait a little bit, and come back with less of intensity that Trump showed.”

Wolff notes that after Beijing’s announcement, “Trump threw another tweet out there, emphasizing how much they have lost, how desperate they must be when in fact for the whole world what you see is desperate aggressive behavior by the Trump administration and a very moderate response by the Chinese.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies