 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Rockabye: Trump’s UN speech puts his commerce secretary to sleep

Published time: 24 Sep, 2019 16:54 Edited time: 24 Sep, 2019 17:47
Get short URL
Rockabye: Trump’s UN speech puts his commerce secretary to sleep
US Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross (L), Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other US officials at the UN General Assembly. © Reuters / Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump’s Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross gained attention after apparently sleeping through his boss’s speech at the UN General Assembly amid online comments that the address was a snoozefest.

Sitting behind Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the UN headquarters in New York, Ross had his eyes firmly shut for some 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, Trump was not only bashing the usual suspects Iran and Venezuela, but called for the World Trade Organization to be reformed and talked about possible trade deals with China, with the latter being part of Ross’s responsibilities as commerce secretary.

At one point, the 81-year-old businessman, whose net worth is estimated to be $600 million by Forbes, opened his eyes, but still looked sleepy.

Trump’s speech on Tuesday recycled his usual talking points from his campaign speeches, yet was delivered monotonously, without the usual passion.

Some even feared that the president would drift off himself as he was talking.

It wasn’t the first time that Ross was caught napping during Trump’s address, a similar scene made headlines during the US leader’s visit to Saudi Arabia in 2017.

Also on rt.com Throwing stones in a glass house: Trump criticizes the world, but his words are best applied to the US

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies