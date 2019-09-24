Rockabye: Trump’s UN speech puts his commerce secretary to sleep

Donald Trump’s Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross gained attention after apparently sleeping through his boss’s speech at the UN General Assembly amid online comments that the address was a snoozefest.

Sitting behind Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the UN headquarters in New York, Ross had his eyes firmly shut for some 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, Trump was not only bashing the usual suspects Iran and Venezuela, but called for the World Trade Organization to be reformed and talked about possible trade deals with China, with the latter being part of Ross’s responsibilities as commerce secretary.

To the surprise of no one, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is asleep during Trump's UN speech.#UNGApic.twitter.com/Wbo4Tvxn0s — Seaη O (@seanodotcom) September 24, 2019

At one point, the 81-year-old businessman, whose net worth is estimated to be $600 million by Forbes, opened his eyes, but still looked sleepy.

Somebody forgot to take Wilbur Ross out of low-power mode.



pic.twitter.com/tqNDJudAyI — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) September 24, 2019

Trump’s speech on Tuesday recycled his usual talking points from his campaign speeches, yet was delivered monotonously, without the usual passion.

Trump decides to try to put the people to sleep so they could not laugh at him this year. #UNGA — stensta (@stensta) September 24, 2019

Recording Trump's #UNGA19#UNGeneralAssembly speech to watch later. Will help send me to sleep 😴 — Shax 🚛😵👻👍🏻 (@Money4DaPuss) September 24, 2019

Some even feared that the president would drift off himself as he was talking.

Crikey!!!! Is trump going fall asleep mid speech? He certainly put every one in that room to sleep. Is he on a Valium? Or what????? https://t.co/q8aVt8EQEk — Lunamoon (@Lunamoo49311879) September 24, 2019

It wasn’t the first time that Ross was caught napping during Trump’s address, a similar scene made headlines during the US leader’s visit to Saudi Arabia in 2017.

