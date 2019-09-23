 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Busted! Syrian refugees try to sneak past airport guards by masquerading as Ukrainian volleyball team

Published time: 23 Sep, 2019 12:14
© Hellenic Police / astynomia.gr
Greek police have caught a group of migrants from Syria attempting to fool migration control by posing as a volleyball team from Ukraine.

Ten Syrian refugees were arrested at Athens International Airport over the weekend, police said. In an attempt to fool migration control, they all dressed in identical uniforms, brought a number of similar sports bags, and two volleyball balls.

They also had Ukrainian passports, which were listed as stolen or lost. The Syrians planned on flying to Zurich, Switzerland. From there they wanted to travel to a European Union country but police did not reveal which one.

Despite the elaborate disguise, they were intercepted and detained. The men, aged 20 to 25, are now waiting to be brought to the attorney general’s office.

Over 875,000 migrants from the Middle East arrived in Lesbos, Kos, and other Greek islands during the peak of the EU migration crisis in 2015. The number of arrivals would eventually fall to 56,500 in 2018.

Many refugees ended up in overcrowded camps like the Moria Camp on Lesbos. The UN, human rights groups, and the media repeatedly reported “inadequate” and “inhumane” living conditions in the camp, as well as rampant crime, violence, and rioting.

