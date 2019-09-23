7 children killed, 57 injured in Kenyan classroom collapse (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A classroom collapse in Nairobi, Kenya early on Monday has killed seven children and injured scores more. A government spokesperson confirmed the casualties as emergency workers continue to comb through the site.

The collapse occurred at Precious Talent Top School in Ngando Dagoretti South. St John Ambulance crews attended the scene and shared images of the damage on social media.

Seven pupils dead, several injured after a classroom collapsed at Previous Talent Academy in Dagoretti. pic.twitter.com/7CROPaLD2P — St John Ambulance (@StJohnKenya) September 23, 2019

DEVELOPING🚩: 7 children have been confirmed dead after a classroom in Nairobi collapsed. The wooden structure at Precious Talent Top School collapsed minutes after start of the school day with dozens of students still trapped. Emergency services are at the scene. #NBSUpdatespic.twitter.com/DFakOQObMU — #NZEKyambadde NBS (@solokyambadde) September 23, 2019

“There have been 57 students that have been taken to hospital for treatment, and we can also confirm that there have been seven fatalities,” said Cyrus Oguna, Kenya’s government spokesman.

According to local reports, a wall caved in at the two-storey property around 6:50am local time, just as children were preparing to start classes at the primary school.

Kenya Red Cross say they have set up an information and tracing desk for people affected by the incident.

Search and rescue efforts ongoing, Kenya Red Cross to set up an information/tracing desk and offer psychosocial support services. https://t.co/VfNN1FOg4vpic.twitter.com/G5OPg52Iwq — Kenya Red Cross (@KenyaRedCross) September 23, 2019

Precious Talent Top School collapsed class rooms with the walls lying on children rescue mission ongoing. The school is located off Ngong road #KOTLoyalspic.twitter.com/SmKwsilIej — #KOTLOYALS 🇰🇪 (@itsmwangih) September 23, 2019

