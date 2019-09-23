 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 children killed, 57 injured in Kenyan classroom collapse (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Published time: 23 Sep, 2019 08:06
Debris at the scene of the collapsed classroom in Nairobi, Kenya on September 23, 2019. © REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi
A classroom collapse in Nairobi, Kenya early on Monday has killed seven children and injured scores more. A government spokesperson confirmed the casualties as emergency workers continue to comb through the site.

The collapse occurred at Precious Talent Top School in Ngando Dagoretti South. St John Ambulance crews attended the scene and shared images of the damage on social media.

“There have been 57 students that have been taken to hospital for treatment, and we can also confirm that there have been seven fatalities,” said Cyrus Oguna, Kenya’s government spokesman.

According to local reports, a wall caved in at the two-storey property around 6:50am local time, just as children were preparing to start classes at the primary school.

Kenya Red Cross say they have set up an information and tracing desk for people affected by the incident.

