We blame Iran, because Iranian arms were used! Saudis double down on claim as origin of oil-plant attack remains unclear

Published time: 21 Sep, 2019 13:44 Edited time: 21 Sep, 2019 13:58
A damaged pipeline at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Khurais. ©  Reuters / Hamad l Mohammed
Saudi Arabia holds Tehran “responsible” for attacks on oil plants since “Iranian weaponry” was used, the Saudi foreign minister has said. An investigation into the attack is ongoing and Riyadh is discussing a response with allies.

The kingdom has been holding talks with its “allies and friends” to decide what to do in the aftermath of the attack, FM Adel al-Jubeir said during a press conference on Saturday.

While Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for the attack, Riyadh has refused to believe that they have such capability. Al-Jubeir said they are “certain that the attacks did not come from Yemen but from the north.”

The Aramco attacks were undertaken with Iranian weapons and for this reason we hold Iran accountable for them.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

