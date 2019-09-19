 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
All options on the table against Iran, Saudi envoy to Germany warns

Published time: 19 Sep, 2019 08:18 Edited time: 19 Sep, 2019 08:23
Members of Saudi security forces take part in a military parade in preparation for the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia August 4, 2019. © REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Riyadh won’t rule out military action after blaming Iran for an attack on one of its oil facilities, Saudi Arabia’s envoy to Germany has hinted. The diplomat doubled down on the accusations against Iran, but offered no evidence.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud told Germany’s Deutschlandfunk radio that his country is considering a range of options in response to the drone attack that temporarily knocked out an Aramco oil facility.

“Of course everything is on the table but you have to discuss that well,” he said when pressed on whether a strike against Iran is in the works.

The diplomat said that Saudi Arabia is “still working on where [the drones] were launched from,” but insists that Tehran is ultimately responsible because the Iranian-made weapons could only be used with help from the Islamic Republic.

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia displayed remnants of what it claimed were Iranian drones and cruise missiles used in the attack. The Kingdom said the charred military hardware was “undeniable” evidence that Iran was behind the attack.

Tehran has vehemently denied any involvement in the daring precision strike. The Houthi rebels in Yemen, on the other hand, have publicly claimed responsibility for the attack, and warned that similar operations could be carried out against targets inside Saudi Arabia at any moment.

