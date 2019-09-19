 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Netanyahu calls on rival Gantz to join in Israeli unity government, after losing majority
HomeWorld News

UAE enlists in US-led naval patrols in Gulf after Saudi Arabia joins

Published time: 19 Sep, 2019 07:07
Get short URL
UAE enlists in US-led naval patrols in Gulf after Saudi Arabia joins
UAE navy soldier patrols at Al-Mokha port in Yemen, March 6, 2018. Picture taken March 6, 2018. © REUTERS/Aziz El Yaakoubi
The Emirati Navy will deploy warships to protect shipping routes in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, just a day after Saudi Arabia joined the US-initiated patrols amid rising tensions surrounding Iran.

The UAE is enlisting in the naval coalition called the International Maritime Security Construct, which has the stated goal of supporting “regional and international efforts to deter threats to maritime navigation and global trade,” according to WAM news agency quoting senior Foreign Ministry official Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi. 

The formal statement was light on details, only adding that Emirati warships will help “secure the flow of energy supplies to the global economy.” The maritime alliance’s area of responsibility covers the Strait of Hormuz, Bab el-Mandab, the Sea of Oman, and the Persian Gulf.

So far, it includes the US, Australia, Bahrain, the UK, and Saudi Arabia. The latter joined in on Wednesday, shortly after a massive drone attack hit the kingdom’s major oil facility in Abqaiq. Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran, claimed credit for the strikes, but the Saudis and the US promptly pointed the finger at Tehran – a claim which it vehemently denied.

Also on rt.com Saudi Arabia joins US-led naval patrols in Strait of Hormuz

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies