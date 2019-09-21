 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Even Saudis don't believe in fiction of Iranian attacks on oil plants - Zarif

Published time: 21 Sep, 2019 06:12
A hole in a damaged pipeline is seen at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Khurais, Saudi Arabia, September 20, 2019. © Hamad l Mohammed / Reuters
Iranian involvement in the attaclks on Saudi Arabia oil facilities is the thing even Saudis themselves can hardly believe, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said.

“Since the Saudi regime has blamed Iran – baseless as that is – for the attacks on its oil facilities, curious that they retaliated against Hodaideh in Yemen today – breaking a UN ceasefire,” Zarif wrote on Twitter.

It is clear that even the Saudis themselves don't believe the fiction of Iranian involvement

Tehran has earlier rejected the accusations of any involvement in the September 14 attack, the responsibility for which was claimed by the Houthi rebels in Yemen. 

Also on rt.com US sending more troops & air defenses to ‘protect’ Saudi Arabia & UAE – Pentagon

