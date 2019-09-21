Even Saudis don't believe in fiction of Iranian attacks on oil plants - Zarif

Iranian involvement in the attaclks on Saudi Arabia oil facilities is the thing even Saudis themselves can hardly believe, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said.

“Since the Saudi regime has blamed Iran – baseless as that is – for the attacks on its oil facilities, curious that they retaliated against Hodaideh in Yemen today – breaking a UN ceasefire,” Zarif wrote on Twitter.

It is clear that even the Saudis themselves don't believe the fiction of Iranian involvement

Tehran has earlier rejected the accusations of any involvement in the September 14 attack, the responsibility for which was claimed by the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

