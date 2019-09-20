 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putting on a brave face: ‘Denise’ offers us our first look at the long-lost Denisovan race (PHOTOS)

Published time: 20 Sep, 2019 14:12
Putting on a brave face: ‘Denise’ offers us our first look at the long-lost Denisovan race (PHOTOS)
© Facebook / The Hebrew University of Jerusalem / Maayan Harel
The mystery surrounding the era of the Denisovans, the human race that went extinct about 50,000 years ago leaving almost no clue as to what they looked like, has finally been solved, with the face of a teenager named ‘Denise.’

Researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem revealed Denise, a 13-year-old from Siberia, on Thursday. She’s the first reconstructed anatomical profile of the other human group that once roamed the planet alongside Neanderthals 100,000 years ago.

Denise was pieced together over a three-year period using a high-tech analysis of the group’s ancient DNA, derived from just three Denisovan teeth and the tip of a bone from her pinkie finger discovered in 2008. A later discovery of a lower jaw bone further confirmed the team’s recreation. 

“One of the most exciting moments happened a few weeks after we sent our paper to peer review,said Hebrew University researcher Prof. Liran Carmel, who led the study, which has been published in Cell Press.

Scientists had discovered a Denisovan jawbone. We quickly compared this bone to our predictions and found that it matched perfectly. Without even planning it, we received independent confirmation of our ability to reconstruct whole anatomical profiles using DNA that we extracted from a single fingertip.”

Deciphering anything more than a person’s hair or skin color from a DNA sequence is incredibly difficult, according to Carmel. However, a process called DNA methylation, in which methyl groups are added to the DNA molecule, allows researchers to make a much more detailed anatomical profile.

The team claims this Denise model is about 85 percent accurate by applying the same methodology to the known anatomical profiles of Neanderthals and chimpanzees. Denisovans, who once lived in Siberia and Eastern Asia, were found to bear a striking resemblance to humans

“In many ways, Denisovans resembled Neanderthals but in some traits they resembled us and in others they were unique,” added Carmel.

