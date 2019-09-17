3 Russian border guards injured after attack by North Korean poachers in Sea of Japan

The crew of a North Korean vessel attacked Russian border guards as they tried to stop them from poaching, the FSB explained. Two North Korean fishing ships and 11 motor boats were spotted within the Russian exclusive economic zone in the Japanese Sea on Tuesday, according to the Federal Security Service (FSB), which oversees border security.



As poaching is considered a criminal offence in Russia, one ship and its 21-member crew was detained, and a boarding party was sent to the second, presumably larger, vessel.

However, the second ship –carrying over 45 sailors– then attacked the border guards, with three officers injured in the melee, the FSB statement said.

As a result, both vessels were detained.