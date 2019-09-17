 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Russian border guards injured after attack by North Korean poachers in Sea of Japan

Published time: 17 Sep, 2019 12:20 Edited time: 17 Sep, 2019 13:00
FILE PHOTO Primorye coast guard motorboat in the Sea of Japan © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
FILE PHOTO Primorye coast guard motorboat in the Sea of Japan © Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov

The crew of a North Korean vessel attacked Russian border guards as they tried to stop them from poaching, the FSB explained. Two North Korean fishing ships and 11 motor boats were spotted within the Russian exclusive economic zone in the Japanese Sea on Tuesday, according to the Federal Security Service (FSB), which oversees border security. 


As poaching is considered a criminal offence in Russia, one ship and its 21-member crew was detained, and a boarding party was sent to the second, presumably larger, vessel.
However, the second ship –carrying over 45 sailors– then attacked the border guards, with three officers injured in the melee, the FSB statement said.
As a result, both vessels were detained.

