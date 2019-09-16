 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Indian PM hails ‘strength’ of ties with US as Trump set to speak at ‘Howdy, Modi’ event

Published time: 16 Sep, 2019 07:23
U.S. President Donald Trump meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bilateral talks during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. © REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded US President Donald Trump for agreeing to attend a major gathering of Indian-Americans in Texas, describing his decision as an indicator of the close ties between the two nations.

The White House has confirmed that Trump will join the Indian leader at in the ‘Howdy, Modi’ community summit to be held next week in Houston, stating that the event “will be a great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the world’s oldest and largest democracies.” Clearly elated by the news, Modi tweeted on Monday that he was “delighted” that Trump will make an appearance.

“A special gesture by @POTUS, signifying the special friendship between India and USA!” he wrote. In a follow-up tweet, Modi stated that Trump’s decision “highlights the strength of the relationship and recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy.”

India’s Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, was similarly pleased by the move, claiming that Trump’s attendance will be “historic and unprecedented.”

An estimated 50,000 people are expected to attend the sold-out event at Houston’s NRG Stadium. The summit will focus on the achievements and contributions of Indian-Americans in US society. Over 60 US lawmakers, including the first American-Hindu congresswoman, Tulsi Gabbard, and Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, will attend the event.

