 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Shambolic’: Passengers outraged as Ryanair ‘systems failure’ spawns travel chaos

Published time: 14 Sep, 2019 11:50
Get short URL
‘Shambolic’: Passengers outraged as Ryanair ‘systems failure’ spawns travel chaos
File photo © REUTERS / Ralph Orlowski
European airports were in chaos on Saturday as Ryanair grounded planes due to a “systems failure” that left passengers stranded and stressed out.

Passengers reported being unable to check-in for flights online after a systems failure occurred overnight, affecting major airports across Europe. Ryanair says the system has since been restored, but irate travelers are still reporting issues on social media. 

There are reports of long queues to check in luggage at airports, and passengers are saying that they were forced to pay Ryanair’s airport check-in fee of £55 ($68) because they were unable to do so in advance on the app. Angry customers are also reporting that some flights departed without all passengers onboard, and that flight confirmations had simply vanished from the app. 

One plane was delayed on the tarmac for 90 minutes and passengers were told it was due to a “country-wide systems failure.” 

Also on rt.com Boeing better ‘get their s**t together,’ Ryanair boss says as 737 MAX delays drag on

“This morning we suffered a system outage which caused some short delays at airport check-in and boarding,” Ryanair said. “The system has been restored and flights are operating as normal. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.” 

The Ryanair issues come just days after a British Airways staff strike saw thousands of the airline’s passengers affected by canceled flights.

Also on rt.com Brexit сhaos not enough? British Airways roasted as pilots’ strike ruins 100,000 trips worldwide

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies