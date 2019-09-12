 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

New interstellar object heading our way, but this time we’re ready for it

Published time: 12 Sep, 2019 10:06 Edited time: 12 Sep, 2019 10:12
Get short URL
New interstellar object heading our way, but this time we’re ready for it
Illustration © skeeze from Pixabay; inset: Oumuamua © Reuters
An amateur astronomer has discovered the second known visitor to our part of space from outside the solar system. Even more amazingly, he managed to spot it on approach, meaning we’ll have time to study it.

Gennady Borisov of Crimea spotted the interstellar space rock on August 30. It has now been given the official name of C/2019 Q4 (Borisov) by the Minor Planet Center.

Thankfully, the rock poses no risk of colliding with the Earth and making us go the way of the dinosaurs.

The comet has what’s known as a ‘Hyperbolic trajectory’ meaning that it hasn’t been interfered with by our sun’s gravity which suggests it originated from deep space, outside of our solar system.

The rock is reminiscent of Oumuamua, the first interstellar object we detected as it passed through our solar system, briefly greeting our sun before heading back out again, generating huge excitement here on Earth.

Also on rt.com Cigar-shaped asteroid is first interstellar visitor to our solar system

Alas, we only caught Oumuamua after it had left, precluding any in-depth study or analysis. But this comet will reach its perihelion, or closest flyby of the sun on December 10, which should give the scientific community ample time to at least partially study it and take a peak at what life is like outside of our solar system.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies