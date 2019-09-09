 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Gang tortures man by getting dog to bite his genitals off in horrific video

Published time: 9 Sep, 2019 15:01
Get short URL
Gang tortures man by getting dog to bite his genitals off in horrific video
FILE PHOTO © Wikimedia Commons
A gruesome video shows the moment a Mexican gang forced a dog to bite off a man’s genitals as a form of punishment.

The gang filmed the disturbing torture they carried out on a man who they stripped naked and handcuffed before setting the powerful dog on him. The shocking video, reportedly filmed in Mexico city, shows the dog biting the man’s genitals, seemingly castrating him as he begs for them to make it stop. 

Local media reports are conflicted about whether the man was allegedly a rapist or a member of a rival gang, but say that the video was shared as a warning to others. 

It began circulating on Whatsapp and other social media platforms in the last month and has been reported in Mexican media in recent days. 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies