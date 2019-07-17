Drug kingpin ‘El Chapo’ sentenced to life in US prison

Mexican drug lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman has been sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years by a US federal judge.

The infamous crime boss was found guilty of trafficking tons of cocaine, heroin and other drugs into the United States as the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel in February.

Directly before Wednesday’s sentencing, El Chapo told the Brooklyn courtroom that his confinement in the US had amounted to “psychological, emotional, mental torture 24 hours a day.” He added that he had received an unfair trial and accused jurors of misconduct.

He was previously imprisoned in maximum-security prisons in Mexico but twice pulled off daring escapes. On one occasion, he broke free by digging a mile-long tunnel from his cell.

It has not yet been revealed where he will spend the rest of his life but the most likely option is the ADX Florence in Colorado, which is considered America’s most secure “Supermax” prison.

