 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

IDF confirms its drone crashed in Lebanon during reconnaissance mission

Published time: 9 Sep, 2019 06:50
Get short URL
IDF confirms its drone crashed in Lebanon during reconnaissance mission
FILE PHOTO © Global Look Press / Martin Siepmann / imageBROKER.com
The Israeli military says it lost a drone that was on a spy mission over Lebanon, but denied earlier reports that Hezbollah militants destroyed the intruding UAV.

A small copter-sized craft did crash over Lebanon but wasn’t shot down, the IDF told the media on Monday. When asked whether the aircraft had been targeted from the ground or crashed due to a technical issue, an army spokesperson told the Times of Israel, “It fell, as far as I know.”

Separately, the military confirmed to RIA Novosti that the drone “carried out a routine flight and went down in Lebanese territory,” but said it is unlikely that any intelligence data could be taken from the drone.

Earlier on Sunday, Hezbollah claimed that it shot down an Israeli drone and took the debris that fell near Lebanon’s southern border.

The hardline militant movement had already vowed to start “a new phase” of their fight against Israel, which means targeting Israel’s unmanned aerial vehicles over Lebanon. The warning came after a drone attack on Hezbollah’s stronghold in Beirut two weeks ago, which it blamed on Israel.

Also on rt.com Hezbollah downs ‘another Israeli drone’ after vowing no tolerance to airspace violations

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies