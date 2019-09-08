Taliban says US will suffer more than anyone after Trump called off landmark peace talks

President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel talks with the Taliban will backfire in the future, inflicting more damage to the US, the group said following a terrorist attack that put the Afghan peace process in jeopardy.

The United States will suffer more than anyone else for ditching the negotiations, Reuters quoted Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid as saying. He claimed that negotiations with the US were going smoothly until Saturday, when Trump tweeted his condemnation of a blast in Kabul that killed 12 people, including civilians and a US service member.

Also on rt.com ‘No power to negotiate’? Trump scraps Afghan talks after Taliban attack, hints at ‘decades’ more war

The abrupt cancellation came as senior Taliban representatives were about to meet with Trump in Washington, discussing how both sides could come to terms following nearly two decades of the Afghan war.

US negotiators held several rounds of low-key talks with the militants in their political office in Doha, Qatar, providing some opening for a possible truce.

But while the US envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, claimed the Americans and the Taliban were close to reaching 'a deal in principle', there is no sign of calm on Afghan soil. The insurgent movement frequently targets local and foreign forces, sometimes even taking control over important cities and locations.

Also on rt.com ‘We’ll always have a presence’: Trump says 8,600 US troops will stay in Afghanistan

The US is also not very keen to withdraw from Afghanistan where it once proclaimed a “major victory” against global terrorism. In fact, Trump recently said the troops will have to stay in the war-torn country forever.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!