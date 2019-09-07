 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tusk slammed for throwing shade at Russia and ignoring the EU’s own political prisoners

Published time: 7 Sep, 2019 15:23
People show support for the arrested Catalan leaders in Madrid, March 2019. © REUTERS / Juan Medina
Donald Tusk has been accused of hypocrisy for using the Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap to call on Moscow to “release all political prisoners,” even though he doesn’t feel the same way about Catalan leaders jailed in the EU.

Thirty-five Russians were exchanged for 35 Ukrainians in an agreement reached after a series of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, with both sides welcoming Saturday’s release.

The President of the European Council tweeted that the release of Ukrainian sailors “fills me with relief,” adding, “I continue my call on Russia to release all political prisoners and respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity.”

Tusk was swiftly met with an array of tweets reminding him about the Catalan political prisoners jailed in the European Union, with one social media user asking if he would “also call on Madrid to do the same?” 

A dozen Catalan leaders have been detained for nearly two years in Spain and await a verdict after they were tried on charges of violent rebellion and sedition for their alleged roles in Catalonia’s electoral bid for independence. 

Verbal shots were also fired about the EU’s perceived meddling in member nations’ affairs as Tusk conveniently overlooked issues closer to home in his tweeted jibe. 

Tusk’s dig at Russia was at odds with the sentiments uttered by US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and the Council of Europe, who all welcomed the joint detainee release.

