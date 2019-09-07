Tusk slammed for throwing shade at Russia and ignoring the EU’s own political prisoners

Donald Tusk has been accused of hypocrisy for using the Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap to call on Moscow to “release all political prisoners,” even though he doesn’t feel the same way about Catalan leaders jailed in the EU.

Thirty-five Russians were exchanged for 35 Ukrainians in an agreement reached after a series of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, with both sides welcoming Saturday’s release.

The President of the European Council tweeted that the release of Ukrainian sailors “fills me with relief,” adding, “I continue my call on Russia to release all political prisoners and respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity.”

Tusk was swiftly met with an array of tweets reminding him about the Catalan political prisoners jailed in the European Union, with one social media user asking if he would “also call on Madrid to do the same?”

A little careful Mr. President when talking about political prisoners. The European Union also has them in Spain and you know it well. — Víctor (@vmorenote) September 7, 2019 What about the Political prisoners in Spanish jails.. Democratically elected Catalan Politicians imprisoned for carrying out a democratic election.. EU's disgrace — Iain Forbes (@Iain1903) September 7, 2019 But ok in Spain? — Mark Clarke (@ClydeMisfit) September 7, 2019

A dozen Catalan leaders have been detained for nearly two years in Spain and await a verdict after they were tried on charges of violent rebellion and sedition for their alleged roles in Catalonia’s electoral bid for independence.

Verbal shots were also fired about the EU’s perceived meddling in member nations’ affairs as Tusk conveniently overlooked issues closer to home in his tweeted jibe.

As Prisoners of Politics, perhaps the #EU could respect the politically democratic vote of a nation, stop meddling in national politics and stop demanding that nations vote again until they vote the way you want! Just saying... — Terry F. Hunter (@TerryFHunter) September 7, 2019

Tusk’s dig at Russia was at odds with the sentiments uttered by US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and the Council of Europe, who all welcomed the joint detainee release.

