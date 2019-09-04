 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Twitter blocks text-to-tweet function after 2nd major hack in a week

Published time: 4 Sep, 2019 21:06 Edited time: 4 Sep, 2019 21:17
Get short URL
Twitter blocks text-to-tweet function after 2nd major hack in a week
©  Reuters / Regis Duvignau
Following another hack of a high-profile account, Twitter has temporarily turned off a feature letting users tweet directly from text messages, arguing mobile carriers need to “address vulnerabilities” before bringing it back.

The company announced the suspension in a string of tweets on Wednesday afternoon, after the account of actress Chloe Grace Moretz was hacked and posted a spate of vulgar messages that have since been deleted.

“We’re temporarily turning off the ability to Tweet via SMS, or text message, to protect people’s accounts,” the company said, explaining there were “vulnerabilities that need to be addressed by mobile carriers.”

The social media platform added that it would work to prioritize reintroducing the feature in regions “that depend on SMS for reliable communication.”

Twitter’s own CEO Jack Dorsey was hacked last week, resulting in a series of racially-charged, expletive-laden tweets, including praise for Nazi Germany. That hack appears to be linked to Cloudhopper, a service that allows users to post tweets via text message, which Twitter acquired in 2010.

A text-to-tweet feature also seems to be the exploit used to take over the account of London’s Metropolitan Police last month. All of the intrusions appear to be the work of a group known as “Chuckling Squad” on the chat platform Discord. The group’s name and hashtags have been mentioned in every instance, while the hackers were in control of the compromised accounts.

Common to all the breaches was the tweet-by-text feature, which Twitter suggests still contains several security loopholes.

Also on rt.com Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account ‘compromised,’ posted racial slurs

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies