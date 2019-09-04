‘We share love for tigers’: Modi boasts of ‘special chemistry’ with Putin

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a passion for protecting tigers is among many things he and Russian President Vladimir Putin have in common. The leaders are holding talks at an economic event on Wednesday.

Modi said that he and Putin are kindred spirits of sorts, given their love of the outdoors and nature. “I know that he is a physically very developed person, he leads an active lifestyle, keeps himself in shape. I love it,” he told reporters on Tuesday, right before heading off for a trip to Russia.

“He is also interested in the environment, wildlife, the underwater world, especially interested in the problem of conservation of tigers and so on. I’m the same by nature. Therefore, it is natural that many things connect us.”

In our relations there is a special chemistry, a special lightness.

The bond reflects traditionally friendly relations between Russia and India, Modi said, adding that “we do not have a common border, but our souls are similar.”

Modi has traveled to the city of Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East on Wednesday, where he is holding talks with Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum. The meeting’s agenda is expected to include trade and cooperation in space and defense, among other things. The trip “will give a new direction, new energy” to the countries’ ties, Modi said before the visit.

Putin is known for steering the nation’s efforts to protect the Siberian tiger, which in recent years was brought back from the brink of extinction. Modi has also been lauded for programs aimed at increasing India’s tiger population.

