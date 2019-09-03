‘Stay out of our business’: Trump slams Sadiq Khan after golf jibe… but can he take his own advice?

Donald Trump has warned Sadiq Khan to “stay out” of the US’s business after the London Mayor berated him for playing golf as Hurricane Dorian approached. Trump himself, however, is not great at butting out of Britain’s business.

Trump hit back at the “incompetent” Khan on Tuesday after the UK politician told Politico that he was “clearly busy dealing with a hurricane out on the golf course.”

Trump was criticized in the US for taking to the golf course as Dorian grew into a Category 5 hurricane over the Labor Day weekend, with many pointing out that Trump himself regularly criticized former President Barack Obama for what he felt was excessive golf-playing.

The US president tweeted to defend the “very fast round of golf” he played on Monday and instructed Khan to stay focused on the “totally out of control” knife crime in London, where people are “afraid to even walk the streets.”

“He is a terrible mayor who should stay out of our business.”

Not that Trump practices what he preaches, though. His warning to Khan comes just days after he’d lectured Brits on Twitter, telling them that divisive PM Boris Johnson was“exactly”who they needed in 10 Downing Street.

Trump has regularly tweeted his opinions on Brexit and British politics, being particularly quick to heap praise on the “very talented” and “great” Johnson.

On the other hand, Trump refused a meeting with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn during a recent trip to the UK, branding the politician a “negative force” in British politics.

It’s not the first time Trump and Khan have traded barbs. The London mayor has previously called the US president a “poster boy for the far-right” – a comment which was also met with advice from Trump that he should “focus on his job.”

