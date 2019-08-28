 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Trump lectures Brits that BoJo is ‘EXACTLY’ what they need

Published time: 28 Aug, 2019 15:06 Edited time: 28 Aug, 2019 15:25
Get short URL
Trump lectures Brits that BoJo is ‘EXACTLY’ what they need
© Reuters / Stefan Rousseau
US President Donald Trump has once again waded into the murky waters of Brexit and British politics, tweeting that PM Boris Johnson is “exactly” what the UK has been waiting for.

Such is the depth of the British public’s love for Johnson, it would be “very hard” for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to seek a no-confidence vote against him, Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

“Boris is exactly what the UK has been looking for,” and he will prove to be “great” at the job, Trump wrote. “Love UK” he added.

It’s not the first time Trump has offered his personal take on Brexit and Johnson. The US president previously lavished praise on the new Conservative PM, calling him a “very talented guy” and a “friend.” The blond-haired pair also appeared to hit it off at the G7 summit last week.

Johnson’s feelings haven’t always been so clear, however. When Trump claimed there were dangerous “no-go areas” in London, then-mayor Johnson accused him of “stupefying ignorance” and said he was “frankly unfit to hold the office” of US president.

Also on rt.com Do the British want to become ‘vassal’ of Trump’s US? Macron taunts BoJo over no-deal Brexit

Trump’s latest musings on UK politics come as Britain’s queen approved Johnson’s request to suspend parliament with a Queen’s Speech scheduled for mid-October, a move that has outraged opposition MPs who say it could hamper their efforts to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

Perhaps Trump’s tweet will reassure them that everything will work out just fine in the end?

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies