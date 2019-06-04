 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘He’s a negative force!’: Trump rejected meeting with Labour Party’s Jeremy Corbyn

Published time: 4 Jun, 2019 15:01
Get short URL
‘He’s a negative force!’: Trump rejected meeting with Labour Party’s Jeremy Corbyn
Donald Trump and Jeremy Corbyn © Reuters / Carlos Barria and Toby Melville
Donald Trump has described Jeremy Corbyn, a staunch critic of the US president, as a “negative force,” revealing that he rejected a meeting with the Labour Party leader.

“I don’t know Jeremy Corbyn,” Trump told reporters during a press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday. “He wanted to meet today. I said no. He is somewhat of a negative force. I have decided not to meet.”

The Labour Party confirmed to the media that Corbyn had indeed asked Trump to meet to discuss “a range of issues, including the climate emergency, threats to peace and the refugee crisis.” Instead, Corbyn spent Tuesday afternoon addressing a protest rally in London, slamming Trump’s handling of the above issues and his supposed “racism.”

Corbyn slotted into his role as dissident on Monday too, boycotting the state banquet laid out for Trump at Buckingham Palace.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies