 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Not-so-divine intervention? Pope saved by firefighters after getting trapped in Vatican elevator

Published time: 1 Sep, 2019 12:07 Edited time: 1 Sep, 2019 12:32
Get short URL
Not-so-divine intervention? Pope saved by firefighters after getting trapped in Vatican elevator
Pope Francis arrives for the weekly general audience at the Vatican, August 28, 2019. © REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Pope Francis is probably thanking God for the fire brigade after spending 25 minutes stuck in a malfunctioning Vatican elevator. The pontiff was rescued by emergency workers who rushed to the scene.

The Pope arrived about 10 minutes late for his weekly address in St. Peter's Square on Sunday – but he had an excellent excuse for his tardiness.

Begging the audience’s pardon, he explained that there had been an electrical problem in the Vatican, trapping him inside an elevator until he was eventually freed by firefighters.

“A round of applause for the fire brigade,” he told the crowd.

The Pope is no stranger to accidents or mishaps. During a trip to Colombia, he lost his balance while riding in the iconic Popemobile, bruising his left cheekbone and eyelid.

Also on rt.com Globalization ‘uproots traditional values,’ contributes to ‘rejection & hate’ – Pope Francis

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies