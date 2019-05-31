Globalization ‘uproots traditional values,’ contributes to ‘rejection & hate’ – Pope Francis

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Several dead in Virginia Beach shooting, police searching for victims – reports
Published time: 31 May, 2019 20:34
Pope Francis attends a welcome ceremony at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest, Romania May 31, 2019. ©  Reuters / Remo Casilli
Pope Francis has blamed globalization for the growing disparity between nations and said it has been conducive to the “individualistic culture of hate” that gradually replaces “traditional” societal norms of compassion.

“Technological development and economic prosperity may have benefited many, yet even more have remained hopelessly excluded,” the Pope told the Permanent Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church in Bucharest. The pontifex, who came to Romania on a three-day official visit, warned that, although globalization “tends to level differences,” it has also contributed to the dismantling of traditional values and ethics.

The result is “a growing sense of fear,” which, if deliberately stirred up, could lead to “rejection and hate.” The Pope decried what he called the new “individualistic culture of hate,” which he compared to the persecution of believers in Romania under Communist rule. While no longer “ideological,” this new phenomenon is still “no less materialist” and much more pervasive, the pontiff warned.

His words resembled his earlier speech, in which he criticized economically advanced countries for elitism and individualism. In a message for the World Migrant and Refugee Day, the Pope said that “extreme individualism” and “utilitarian mentality” together give rise to the “globalization of indifference.”

