Knife attack at French train station leaves 1 dead & 9 wounded

A suspected knife assault near a train station in Villeurbanne, France, has left one person dead and nine wounded, according to reports. Police are said to have arrested one man.

The attack occurred on Saturday afternoon at Laurent Bonnevay station in Villeurbanne, metropolitan Lyon. Local media reported that two alleged perpetrators attacked people at random in the parking lot, with the latest tally of casualties standing at one 19-year-old dead and nine wounded.

One man has reportedly been arrested, and the presence of a second attacker remains unconfirmed by official sources.

The city’s Metro service was suspended as police descended on the scene.

Footage shared on social media purportedly shows a crowd of onlookers surrounding and subduing one of the suspects at one of the station’s elevators. Another man, seen holding a long, thin object, may also be a suspect, as one of the alleged attackers was reportedly armed with a kitchen skewer.

On le voit ici maîtrisé par des passants... pic.twitter.com/sSoEew6cfr — Alex 🌍 (@Khas_sf) August 31, 2019

🔴 ALERTE - L'attentat a eu lieu à #Villeurbanne, près de #Lyon. Le bilan vient de s'alourdir à 1 mort et 8 blessés. Un des deux assaillants a été arrêté par des passants, le 2e est en fuite. Un hélicoptère de la gendarmerie survole le quartier, qui est bouclé. (Le Progrès) pic.twitter.com/OZcJ6484be — La Plume Libre (@LPLdirect) August 31, 2019

Police have not yet said whether they believe the incident was a terrorist attack. They have asked people nearby not to disturb their operation.

