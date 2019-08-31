 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Knife attack at French train station leaves 1 dead & 9 wounded

Published time: 31 Aug, 2019 15:47 Edited time: 31 Aug, 2019 17:00
FILE PHOTO. ©  Reuters / Edgard Garrido
A suspected knife assault near a train station in Villeurbanne, France, has left one person dead and nine wounded, according to reports. Police are said to have arrested one man.

The attack occurred on Saturday afternoon at Laurent Bonnevay station in Villeurbanne, metropolitan Lyon. Local media reported that two alleged perpetrators attacked people at random in the parking lot, with the latest tally of casualties standing at one 19-year-old dead and nine wounded.

One man has reportedly been arrested, and the presence of a second attacker remains unconfirmed by official sources. 

The city’s Metro service was suspended as police descended on the scene.

Footage shared on social media purportedly shows a crowd of onlookers surrounding and subduing one of the suspects at one of the station’s elevators. Another man, seen holding a long, thin object, may also be a suspect, as one of the alleged attackers was reportedly armed with a kitchen skewer.

Police have not yet said whether they believe the incident was a terrorist attack. They have asked people nearby not to disturb their operation.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

