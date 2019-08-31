Beijing accuses US lawmakers of ‘hegemonic thinking’ in their support for Hong Kong protesters

China has denounced US lawmakers and officials for openly supporting the ongoing demonstrations in Hong Kong, describing their comments as hypocritical and motivated by Washington’s desire for global dominance.

In a statement, Beijing said that it “deplores” remarks made by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Representative Jim McGovern (D-MA) and the White House, regarding the increasingly violent street protests in Hong Kong. The US lawmakers and officials demanded that Hong Kong’s government release individuals involved in the ongoing unrest, or face consequences.

“The remarks have distorted the truth, condoned the offenders, flagrantly interfered with Hong Kong affairs, which are China’s internal affairs, and again revealed the hypocrisy, hegemonic thinking, and prejudice of American politicians,” the statement read.

The office stressed that Hong Kong police had arrested protesters suspected of violence, a “crime which cannot be justified by any aspirations.” The statement said that China was “rock-firm” in defending its sovereignty over Hong Kong, and that the Chinese people would “never be frightened by threats or intimidation.”

On Saturday, demonstrators were seen throwing Molotov cocktails at police, who responded by firing water cannons and tear gas.

Beijing has repeatedly accused Washington of providing direct and indirect support to protesters in the semi-autonomous territory, and has even alleged that the US is “insanely involved” in anti-Chinese extremism in Hong Kong.

The Chinese foreign ministry warned the Trump administration that it should not “stick their noses in our affairs,” issuing a reminder that Hong Kong is a Chinese territory and is neither “American” nor “English.”

The White House has said that it “firmly rejects” the notion that the US is sponsoring or inciting the demonstrations, claiming that its concerns about human rights and democracy in Hong Kong are valid and genuine.

Demonstrations have rocked Hong Kong for more than twelve weeks. Originally motivated by a now-suspended bill that would have allowed the extradition of criminal suspects to mainland China, the protests have taken on a broader anti-Beijing angle.

