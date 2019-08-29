 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Hubble’s high-tech successor: Huge new alien-hunting telescope unveiled by NASA (PHOTOS)

Published time: 29 Aug, 2019 12:40 Edited time: 29 Aug, 2019 12:54
Get short URL
Hubble’s high-tech successor: Huge new alien-hunting telescope unveiled by NASA (PHOTOS)
© Twitter / NASAWebb
NASA has finally assembled its state-of-the-art James Webb Space Telescope, the successor to the mighty Hubble. The new craft is tasked with the lofty goal of searching for alien life and studying the origins of the universe.

The agency’s new big space observatory has been plagued with delays and cost overruns since it was announced in 2009, doubling its initial price tag to now reach some $9.7 billion (and counting) with an additional seven-year launch delay. The mission is expected to launch in March 2021. 

Engineers gently lowered the telescope onto the craft’s body using a crane Wednesday. The entire object will eventually be surrounded by a complex foldable sun shield to protect the high-tech instruments onboard throughout its operational life. 

The craft’s two halves were then attached manually but technicians have yet to hook up all of the electronics. 

Once launched, the tennis court-sized Webb Telescope will view the universe in the infrared spectrum of light from the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 2, a gravitationally stable point in the solar system roughly 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth. 

The advanced telescope will hunt for signs of life on nearby planets and study the formations of the first stars and galaxies some 13.5 billion years ago, using a “galactic-scale magnifying glass” phenomenon known as gravitational lensing. The project is being spearheaded by NASA, with support from the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.

Also on rt.com Hubble captures hypnotizing PHOTO of distant planetary nebula

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies