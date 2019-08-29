 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Going dark: Pakistani PM’s office warned of power cut over unpaid bills

Published time: 29 Aug, 2019 12:13
Get short URL
Going dark: Pakistani PM’s office warned of power cut over unpaid bills
FILE PHOTO Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan © Jonathan Ernst / Reuters
As Pakistan planned to launch a ballistic missile test, the prime minister’s office reportedly received a threat of having his power cut over a failure to pay a large electricity bill on Wednesday.

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issued a notice to Imran Khan’s Secretariat on Wednesday, warning it faced disconnection over the non-payment of bills, the Indo-Asian News Service reports

The Secretariat is the headquarters for the cabinet and government of Pakistan in Islamabad and it reportedly owes over $25,677 (41 lakh rupees) to the energy company.  

Also on rt.com WATCH: Pakistan tests BALLISTIC MISSILE amid tensions with India

A IESCO source said this is a “recurrent problem with the Secretariat,” who has reportedly failed to pay up despite a number of reminders. 

Pakistan’s economy is under pressure and its budget deficit rose to the highest in almost three decades this year, just a year after Khan entered office promising to improve the economy. 

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies