Going dark: Pakistani PM’s office warned of power cut over unpaid bills
The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issued a notice to Imran Khan’s Secretariat on Wednesday, warning it faced disconnection over the non-payment of bills, the Indo-Asian News Service reports.
The Secretariat is the headquarters for the cabinet and government of Pakistan in Islamabad and it reportedly owes over $25,677 (41 lakh rupees) to the energy company.
A IESCO source said this is a “recurrent problem with the Secretariat,” who has reportedly failed to pay up despite a number of reminders.
Pakistan’s economy is under pressure and its budget deficit rose to the highest in almost three decades this year, just a year after Khan entered office promising to improve the economy.
