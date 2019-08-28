 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian court releases Russian journalist Vyshinsky on personal recognizance
HomeWorld News

Ukrainian court releases Russian journalist Vyshinsky on personal recognizance

Published time: 28 Aug, 2019 08:54 Edited time: 28 Aug, 2019 09:20
Get short URL
Ukrainian court releases Russian journalist Vyshinsky on personal recognizance
© Ruptly
Russian journalist Kirill Vyshinsky has pledged that he will attend court hearings upon first demand, as he was released from a Ukrainian prison on personal recognizance.

Vyshinsky’s legal team had earlier asked the court to allow him to stand trial without remaining behind bars. The prosecution has agreed to this.

The journalist said he has no intention of hiding and promised to faithfully attend future hearings. He said that the charges against him are “so absurd that it’s in my interest to prove… their nonsensical nature” in court.

The journalist was arrested in May 2018 when he was the chief of RIA Novosti Ukraine. He was being held on treason charges. Prosecutors claim that he had backed the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) in the east of Ukraine. Vyshinsky denied the charges, insisting that he covered the positions of both sides of the conflict. 

Screenshot from the video ©  Ruptly

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies