Ukrainian court releases Russian journalist Vyshinsky on personal recognizance

Russian journalist Kirill Vyshinsky has pledged that he will attend court hearings upon first demand, as he was released from a Ukrainian prison on personal recognizance.

Vyshinsky’s legal team had earlier asked the court to allow him to stand trial without remaining behind bars. The prosecution has agreed to this.

The journalist said he has no intention of hiding and promised to faithfully attend future hearings. He said that the charges against him are “so absurd that it’s in my interest to prove… their nonsensical nature” in court.

The journalist was arrested in May 2018 when he was the chief of RIA Novosti Ukraine. He was being held on treason charges. Prosecutors claim that he had backed the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) in the east of Ukraine. Vyshinsky denied the charges, insisting that he covered the positions of both sides of the conflict.

