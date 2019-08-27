WATCH LIVE as Soyuz manned by Russian robot Fedor makes 2nd attempt to dock ISS
The docking initially scheduled for Saturday was aborted after a rendezvous system, known as Kurs, malfunctioned. Typically, the crew can take control and dock manually, but Fedor was unable to steer the spaceship on his own.
The ISS crew had two days to fix the flaw. They did it by relocating the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft that was already at the station to another dock, thus freeing a fully functioning dock for Fedor’s second try on Monday night.
Fedor is set to take part in “about five or six scientific tasks” that for now are shrouded in secrecy. He is supposed to stay at the ISS until September 6.
Fedor, formally known as Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research, is about 190 centimeters (6.2 feet) tall and weighs some 160 kilograms (350 pounds).
