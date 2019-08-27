 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH LIVE as Soyuz manned by Russian robot Fedor makes 2nd attempt to dock ISS

Published time: 27 Aug, 2019 02:34
© YoTube / Roscosmos TV
An unmanned Soyuz MS-14, carrying supplies and Fedor, a humanoid robot, is taking another shot at docking at the International Space Station (ISS) after the first attempt went awry due to a technical glitch.

The docking initially scheduled for Saturday was aborted after a rendezvous system, known as Kurs, malfunctioned. Typically, the crew can take control and dock manually, but Fedor was unable to steer the spaceship on his own.

The ISS crew had two days to fix the flaw. They did it by relocating the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft that was already at the station to another dock, thus freeing a fully functioning dock for Fedor’s second try on Monday night.

Fedor is set to take part in “about five or six scientific tasks” that for now are shrouded in secrecy. He is supposed to stay at the ISS until September 6.

Fedor, formally known as Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research, is about 190 centimeters (6.2 feet) tall and weighs some 160 kilograms (350 pounds).

WATCH LIVE:

