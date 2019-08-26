 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Beijing vows to take ‘more steps’ to protect its interests if Trump raises tariffs on China

Published time: 26 Aug, 2019 07:57 Edited time: 26 Aug, 2019 08:48
Beijing vows to take 'more steps' to protect its interests if Trump raises tariffs on China
© AFP / Brendan Smialowski
China will enact new measures to safeguard its economy if the United States moves forward with its threat to impose higher tariffs, the country’s Foreign Ministry has warned.

A spokesperson said on Monday that it is resolutely opposed to new US tariffs and issues between the two countries should be resolved with talks. He added that China hopes the US moves back to the path of rationality and "decoupling" won't resolve the current impasse.

The comments come in the wake of US President Donald Trump announcing an extra 5 percent duty on some $550 billion of Chinese goods on Friday. That move was prompted following China's announcement of retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion of imports from the United States as the trade war continues to spiral.

