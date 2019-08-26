Beijing vows to take ‘more steps’ to protect its interests if Trump raises tariffs on China

China will enact new measures to safeguard its economy if the United States moves forward with its threat to impose higher tariffs, the country’s Foreign Ministry has warned.

A spokesperson said on Monday that it is resolutely opposed to new US tariffs and issues between the two countries should be resolved with talks. He added that China hopes the US moves back to the path of rationality and "decoupling" won't resolve the current impasse.

The comments come in the wake of US President Donald Trump announcing an extra 5 percent duty on some $550 billion of Chinese goods on Friday. That move was prompted following China's announcement of retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion of imports from the United States as the trade war continues to spiral.

