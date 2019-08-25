 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Five killed after plane, helicopter collide on Spanish island of Mallorca

Published time: 25 Aug, 2019 13:34 Edited time: 25 Aug, 2019 13:55
Get short URL
Five killed after plane, helicopter collide on Spanish island of Mallorca
A picture taken on May 9, 2019 shows a shore in the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca. © AFP / Fred Tanneau
Five people, including one child, are dead after a bizarre mid-air collision involving a helicopter and a small airplane on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca, according to government officials.

The accident occurred in the sun-bleached town of Inca, near Mallorca’s capital Palma – a destination popular with British tourists.

Photos of the crash site show the charred wreckage of the two aircraft, in what appears to be a residential area.

The nationalities of the victims are not yet known.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies