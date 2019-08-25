Five killed after plane, helicopter collide on Spanish island of Mallorca

Five people, including one child, are dead after a bizarre mid-air collision involving a helicopter and a small airplane on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca, according to government officials.

The accident occurred in the sun-bleached town of Inca, near Mallorca’s capital Palma – a destination popular with British tourists.

#ÚLTIMAHORA Un dels cinc morts en l'accident entre un helicòpter i un ultralleuger a Inca és menor d'edat.



▶️ Estem ampliant la informació aquí: https://t.co/ynamQrIhlS



📷 @iffbalearespic.twitter.com/JwTvwGD3QX — IB3 Notícies (@IB3noticies) August 25, 2019

#FlashAD#AccidenteAereo el helicóptero se trataría de un Bell 206 y según medios locales habría 5 fallecidos pic.twitter.com/ifw6P7NNaD — Incendios f.Baleares (@iffbaleares) August 25, 2019

Photos of the crash site show the charred wreckage of the two aircraft, in what appears to be a residential area.

The nationalities of the victims are not yet known.

