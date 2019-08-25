Israeli warplanes carry out mock bombing raids over Lebanon’s Sidon – reports

Israeli warplanes are reportedly carrying out mock bombing raids over the Lebanese city of Sidon following Israeli Defense Forces attacks on “Iranian targets” in neighboring Syria.

Lebanon’s National News Agency is reporting that Israeli jets are flying at a low altitude over the country’s third largest city, which is approximately 40km south of the capital Beirut.

The reported raids follow a flurry of Israeli activity in Lebanon and neighboring Syria. In the early hours of Sunday morning, an explosion hit a southern suburb of Beirut in what Hezbollah labeled an “Israeli drone attack.”

Also on rt.com Two ‘Israeli suicide drones’ crash & explode in Beirut, Lebanon’s Hezbollah claims

One drone failed to detonate and crashed, while a second UAV exploded near Hezbollah’s media center, a spokesperson for the militant group said. No casualties were reported from the incidents, which the organization and the Lebanese Army blamed on Israel.

There were multiple reports of explosions in the sky over the Syrian capital Damascus on Saturday night, as Syrian air defense forces engaged “hostile targets” coming from Israel.

The IDF confirmed the raid, claiming that it had targeted Iranian operatives and Shiite militias who were allegedly planning a “large scale attack of multiple killer drones.” Syrian state TV said the country’s air defenses intercepted most of the missiles.

Also on rt.com ‘Kill first!’ Netanyahu claims Israel’s Syrian strikes thwarted imminent ‘Iranian aggression’

Like this story? Share it with a friend!