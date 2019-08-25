Two ‘Israeli suicide drones’ crash & explode in Beirut, Lebanon’s Hezbollah claims

An explosion rocked the Lebanese capital just as Israel was bombing ‘Iranian targets’ in Syria. The blast was a result of an ‘Israeli drone attack’ in which one UAV crashed and another one prematurely exploded, Hezbollah claims.

A small drone failed to detonate and crashed in the southern suburb of Beirut, while the second drone exploded near the militant group’s media center, damaging the building, Hezbollah spokesperson told news agencies. No casualties were reported in the incidents which the organization immediately blamed on Israel.

Unverified pictures surfaced online showing the debris that resemble a quad-copter similar to the drones which Israel uses for surveilance and to deploy tear gas in Gaza border clashes. Israel has yet to confirm carrying out any operations against Hezbollah, which it considers a terrorist organization closely allied with Iran.

Footage of the crowds that had gathered near the site of the explosion in Dahieh, presumably due to the shooting down of an #Israel|i🇮🇱 #drone over the area.



Via @MohamadMajed7#Lebanon🇱🇧 #Iran🇮🇷 #Iraq🇮🇶 #Syria🇸🇾pic.twitter.com/p2uMnikcyt — Hezbollah Watch® (@HezbollahWatch) August 25, 2019

Hours earlier, however, the IDF admitted to carrying out a raid in Syria, claiming it targeted Iranian linked forces ironically suspected of planning a “large scale attack of multiple killer drones.”

Also on rt.com ‘Kill first!’ Netanyahu claims Israel’s Syria strikes thwarted imminent ‘Iranian aggression’

If you like this story, share it with a friend!