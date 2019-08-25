 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Two ‘Israeli suicide drones’ crash & explode in Beirut, Lebanon’s Hezbollah claims

Published time: 25 Aug, 2019 02:04
FILE PHOTO © Reuters / Amir Cohen
An explosion rocked the Lebanese capital just as Israel was bombing ‘Iranian targets’ in Syria. The blast was a result of an ‘Israeli drone attack’ in which one UAV crashed and another one prematurely exploded, Hezbollah claims.

A small drone failed to detonate and crashed in the southern suburb of Beirut, while the second drone exploded near the militant group’s media center, damaging the building, Hezbollah spokesperson told news agencies. No casualties were reported in the incidents which the organization immediately blamed on Israel.

Unverified pictures surfaced online showing the debris that resemble a quad-copter similar to the drones which Israel uses for surveilance and to deploy tear gas in Gaza border clashes. Israel has yet to confirm carrying out any operations against Hezbollah, which it considers a terrorist organization closely allied with Iran.

Hours earlier, however, the IDF admitted to carrying out a raid in Syria, claiming it targeted Iranian linked forces ironically suspected of planning a “large scale attack of multiple killer drones.”

