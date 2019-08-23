One of world's richest people US billionaire David Koch dies at 79

US billionaire businessman and key Republican Party donor David Koch has died at the age of 79.

Koch stepped down from the family business, Koch Industries, last year amid health problems. His death has been confirmed by his older brother Charles.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my brother David,” says Charles Koch in statement. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 23, 2019

Koch was listed by Forbes as the 11th richest billionaire in 2019. The family firm, launched by his father Fred, is the second-largest privately held company in the US, with revenues of around $110 billion a year.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW