 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

One of world's richest people US billionaire David Koch dies at 79

Published time: 23 Aug, 2019 12:41 Edited time: 23 Aug, 2019 13:14
Get short URL
One of world's richest people US billionaire David Koch dies at 79
FILE PHOTO © WireImage / Paul Zimmerman
US billionaire businessman and key Republican Party donor David Koch has died at the age of 79.

Koch stepped down from the family business, Koch Industries, last year amid health problems. His death has been confirmed by his older brother Charles.

Koch was listed by Forbes as the 11th richest billionaire in 2019. The family firm, launched by his father Fred, is the second-largest privately held company in the US, with revenues of around $110 billion a year.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies