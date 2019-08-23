 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

India & Pakistan must solve Kashmir crisis among themselves, without 3rd party provocations – Macron

Published time: 23 Aug, 2019 04:55
Get short URL
India & Pakistan must solve Kashmir crisis among themselves, without 3rd party provocations – Macron
© Reuters / Pascal Rossignol
The Kashmir crisis can and must be solved bilaterally, between India and Pakistan, so any third parties seeking to interfere despite the risk of inciting more violence should stay clear, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed.

“We would like to support any policy that keeps the situation stable and free from terror,” Macron said at a joint press conference at Chateau de Chantilly on Thursday after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India and Pakistan will have to find a solution to the issue and no third party should interfere or incite violence in the region.

Tensions between the two nuclear neighbors have reached a peak this month after New Delhi revoked a constitutional provision (Article 370) that stipulated Jammu and Kashmir’s autonomy over its internal administration, integrating the volatile region into the central government system.

Outraged by the move, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reached out to the US, seeking mediation efforts from the Trump administration. President Donald Trump has since repeatedly tried to play peacemaker in the Kashmir crisis, but Modi’s government has refused to accept the offer, insisting that US has no role to play in India’s internal affairs.

During Thursday’s press conference, Modi did not directly touch on the Kashmir tensions, but he did state that India, like France, remains committed to fighting terrorism.

Also on rt.com Pakistani PM calls for Trump mediation in Kashmir days after Indian FM rejects US assistance

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies