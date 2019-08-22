 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Indian lunar mission releases first PHOTO of Moon’s surface

Published time: 22 Aug, 2019 17:04
File photo © REUTERS / Shailesh Andrade
The Indian Space Research Organisation has released the first image of the Moon, in all its pock-marked glory, captured by its Chandrayaan2 lunar mission.

The crisp image was taken about 2,650km (1,647 miles) from the lunar surface as the spacecraft orbited the Moon on Wednesday. The Apollo craters and the Mare Orientale basin can be seen in the stunning, detailed photograph.

Chandrayaan2 entered lunar orbit on August 19 after launching on July 22. The lander and orbiter are expected to touch down near the satellite’s south pole around September 6, making India the fourth country to do so after China, Russia, and the US.

