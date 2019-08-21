 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH cop dive into balcony to save baby girl from drunk dad who threatened to DROP HER

Published time: 21 Aug, 2019 08:15 Edited time: 21 Aug, 2019 08:42
©Saransk police
A heroic Russian cop climbed into a balcony through the window from a neighboring apartment to stop a drunk man who was dangling his five-month-old daughter by her legs and threatening to drop her.

The horrific case of domestic violence that luckily ended with everyone alive occurred in the city of Saransk, 500km east of Moscow. Police were called regarding a local resident who was standing on his apartment balcony and shouting that he was going drop the baby. He even dangled her by the legs from the third-floor window.

The cops managed to sneak up on the man by climbing out from the neighboring apartment. Seizing the moment, the lead officer charged inside, depriving him of any opportunity to deliver on the threat. Fellow officers followed to help him apprehend the would-be baby-killer. Police released a video of the incident.

©Saransk police

The man turned out to be a 38-year-old with a criminal record, and the victim was his five-month-old daughter. According to local media, on that same day, the perpetrator assaulted the mother of the child and kicked her out of the apartment covered in blood. He then found a new target in his rampage, but luckily the cops were there to stop him in time.

©Saransk police

