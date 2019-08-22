 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Not our kind of shopping’: Kremlin says ‘buying Greenland’ strictly between US & Denmark

Published time: 22 Aug, 2019 14:02 Edited time: 22 Aug, 2019 14:06
Kulusuk, a settlement in the Sermersooq municipality on the southeastern shore of Greenland. ©Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP
The Kremlin doesn’t want anything to do with the row between the US and Denmark over the ham-fisted proposal to sell Greenland, the spokesman for the Russian president said.

“This is not our business. We do not engage in this kind of international shopping,” Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday when asked about the Greenland debacle. The leaders of the two countries have been exchanging some irritated remarks lately after US President Donald Trump’s suggestion to purchase the Arctic island from its current sovereign was turned down.

“If we get this right, they have been rubbing each other the wrong way to some degree,” Peskov said. “Again, this is not our issue and we wouldn’t want to get involved.”

Trump’s offer to buy Greenland from Denmark surfaced last week, but the European nation simply said it was not for sale. A few days and jokes later Trump suddenly canceled his scheduled visit to Denmark, which many of its subjects took as an insult. In his latest move Trump doubled down by calling Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen “nasty” for publicly saying Greenland was not for sale.

