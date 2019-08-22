 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Terrifying VIDEO captures skydiver’s fight for their life as chute becomes tangled

Published time: 22 Aug, 2019 12:09 Edited time: 22 Aug, 2019 12:11
Get short URL
Terrifying VIDEO captures skydiver’s fight for their life as chute becomes tangled
File photo © Global Look Press / Alexander Bundin
Shocking eyewitness video captured the horrifying moment an experienced skydiver found themselves in a nightmare situation; their parachute became tangled as they sped towards the ground.

Bystanders captured the spine-chilling incident at St. Aubin’s Bay in Jersey as the unfortunate diver plummeted to the ground, in what many probably feared would be a death spiral. Their equipment can be seen twirling around in the air, exacerbating the problem and increasing the danger.

According to Skydive Jersey’s chief instructor Mal Richardson, the diver managed to ditch their primary chute and activate their secondary one just in the nick of time, averting tragedy with not a second to spare.

Richardson added that such malfunctions are rare, but highlighted just how important safety training is so that jumpers of all experience levels are prepared for worst-case scenarios. 

Skydive Jersey reportedly confirmed that the chute had malfunctioned and been cut away, and incredibly there were no injuries.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies