1 dead, 8 injured after huge blaze at Paris hospital (VIDEOS)

Published time: 22 Aug, 2019 07:29
Firefighters at the scene of the Henri-Mondor Hospital blaze © Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt / AFP
One woman was killed and eight people injured when a massive late-night fire broke out at the residential building of an adjoining hospital in Paris. Two of those injured are firefighters.

Footage filmed at the scene shows the residential wing at the Henri-Mondor Hospital in Creteil, which houses hospital staff, almost completely engulfed in flames as firefighting crews battled the blaze. 

At least 50 people were evacuated from the building and 10 were rescued from their balconies by authorities, according to French media reports. A hundred firefighters were deployed to the scene. 

The fire is believed to have originated near the top of the building, before the blaze spread rapidly across 10 floors. The cause of the deadly blaze has yet to be determined, but is being investigated. 


Paris hospitals chief Martin Hirsch confirmed the death via a statement on Twitter, and said the fire was eventually brought under control in the early hours of Thursday morning. 

The hospital next door was not affected by the blaze and continues to operate.

