 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Alaska for Greenland! Former Belgian PM proposes exchange as 'Danish explorer was there 1st'

Published time: 21 Aug, 2019 15:31 Edited time: 21 Aug, 2019 15:43
Get short URL
Alaska for Greenland! Former Belgian PM proposes exchange as 'Danish explorer was there 1st'
Alaska ©  NASA
Since a Danish explorer discovered Alaska, former Belgian PM and current MEP, Guy Verhofstadt, has mockingly proposed an exchange to Donald Trump, swapping Greenland for the US state.

Perhaps an exchange could be explored?” Verhofstadt wrote on Twitter. He argued that Dane Vitus Bering was the first to discover what later became the 49th US state.

Bering, who at that time was actually serving in the Russian Empire as a navy officer, was one of the first Europeans to lead an expedition to Alaska in the mid-eighteenth century, although another Russian expedition reached it almost a decade before him.Verhofstadt omitted those details in his Tweet. Perhaps he thought that wasn’t important or the limit of 280 words barred him from saying anything about Russia.

However he did manage to add, in the same tweet, that Trump has “once again” shown that he “has no respect for his allies,” by offering to buy Greenland from NATO ally Denmark.

Also on rt.com Should Denmark buy US instead? Some say it’s a great idea

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies