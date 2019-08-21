Meanwhile in Russia: Dashcam of stolen cow falling from truck sparks manhunt (VIDEO)

Dashboard camera footage of the moment a stolen cow fell from the back of a moving truck onto a busy highway in central Russia has sparked a social media campaign by the bovine’s owners to catch the thief.

The cow was filmed tumbling from a moving vehicle in the city of Krasnoyarsk on Tuesday evening, just days after it was reportedly stolen from Yemelyanovsky District.

In the footage, which some may find upsetting, the stolen cow can be seen falling through the open doors of the truck onto the road. The dazed animal appears to be injured from the fall as it slowly gets to its feet and attempts to walk while limping. Noticing the loss of their newly acquired livestock, the driver of the truck stops the vehicle a short distance away and walks back to collect the animal.

Also on rt.com WATCH cop dive into balcony to save baby girl from drunk dad who threatened to DROP HER

The viral footage, shared on Russian social media site VK, soon caught the attention of Anna Nikolaeva, who claimed the cow was stolen from her parents. Nikolaeva begged users to help her determine the vehicle’s registration number to track down the thief.

“This is a cow of our parents, stolen at night in the village of Yemelyanovsk district. No one wants to investigate,” she wrote, adding that this is the second such theft from her family.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!