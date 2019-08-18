 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Meteorite lights up Mediterranean sky in spectacular DASHCAM FOOTAGE

Published time: 18 Aug, 2019 12:58 Edited time: 18 Aug, 2019 13:09
© Ruptly
The moment a meteorite blasted through the Earth’s atmosphere and created an enormous fireball that lit up the skies over the Italian island of Sardinia has been captured in awe-inspiring dashcam footage.

The stunning moment was caught by a driver who was traveling on a road near Torre Grande on the Mediterranean island on Friday.

The flaming space rock can be seen expanding rapidly after it bursts into Earth’s atmosphere, lighting up the entire countryside as it blazes across the night sky. 

The spectacular show was witnessed in numerous coastal areas along the Mediterranean. The Puig Des Molins Observatory in Ibiza captured it from a different angle while the Catalan Civil Protection agency reported receiving more than 55 calls about the fireball.

A meteorite is a fragment of rock from outer space that withstands the fiery passage through the atmosphere of a planet to crash-land on its surface.

