NATO F-18 ‘spooked away’ from Russian Defense Minister’s plane (VIDEO)

Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jets convoying a plane with the Russian defense minister on board chased away a NATO F-18 , which tried to shadow it over the Baltic Sea.

Sergey Shoigu was returning from Russia’s Kaliningrad region guarded by two Su-27 escorts, according to Zvezda TV, the television channel of the Russian Defense Ministry. Zvezda published a video of the intercept.

The minister paid a visit to the country’s western enclave to observe an international amphibious assault competition and launch the construction of a naval school.

A similar air encounter over the Baltic Sea was reported in 2016, when Eurofighter Typhoon multirole fighter jets shadowed Shoigu’s plane. That time, the NATO aircraft kept at a reasonably far distance of about 2km from the Russian minister’s transport.

The same year, a Russian government plane carrying journalists to cover an international summit in Peru received what was later ironically called an honorary escort from the Swiss Air Force. This prompted a light rebuke from Moscow, while Switzerland, not a member of NATO, called it a routine identity check. President Vladimir Putin, who attended the Latin American event, joked about the incident.

