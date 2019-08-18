‘My son was in no rush’: Woman miraculously gives birth to twins with 2.5 months in between
It usually takes around nine months to produce a new human life, but’s not the case for Liliya Konovalova from the town of Uralsk in northern Kazakhstan, near the Russian border.
The woman, who has a rare uterus duplex condition, gave birth to a girl on May 24. Born at just 25 weeks, she weighed only 850 grams and required treatment in intensive care. “But my son was in no rush to come out into the world,” Liliya said. The boy drew his first breath two-and-a-half-months later, on August 9. Weighing 2.9kg, his mother described him as a “true Bogatyr” – a strong warrior hero from Russian folk tales.Also on rt.com ‘No way!’: Russia’s Health Ministry vocally decries calls to ban abortions
The chances of a healthy child being born to a woman with Liliya’s condition are one-in-50-million, the Kazakh Health Ministry said as it shared the news. Well aware of the risk, she said her pregnancy was difficult and that she was absolutely terrified when labor began. “But thanks to our doctors, we prevailed… what they did is a miracle. My kids now weigh around 3kg and we’re getting ready to be discharged from the hospital.”
The happy parents called the girl Liliya after her mother, while the boy was named Maxim. A seven-year-old sister is waiting for them at home.Also on rt.com Russia’s population will skyrocket to 166 million if abortions are banned – Patriarch
Like this story? Share it with a friend!